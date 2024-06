House of Dragon Season 2: Actor Tom Glynn-Carney opens up about his 'troubled' character as King Aegon II

Actor Tom Glynn-Carney, who essays the role of King Aegon II in the streaming series House of the Dragon, feels that his character in the show has abandonment issues and a guilt complex.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and serves as its prequel. It is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and highlights the great Targaryen War and the Dance of the Dragons. The new season is set to showcase the battle between The Blacks and The Greens.

Tom opened up on his character and how he came to understand his role. Talking about his character, Tom said, “You should never, as an actor, judge a character because I feel like if you judge them you might dislike them and that’s not good. So you have to learn to love them by whatever means that takes. Regardless, I don’t dislike Aegon. I think he’s immensely troubled and very complex, for good reasons.”