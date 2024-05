Mysuru-based filmmaker Chidananda S Naik has bagged the prestigious La Cinef Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for his short film, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know.

Naik, a doctor-turned-filmmaker and an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), received the award in the best short film category. It is a 16-minute short film based on a well-known folktale from Karnataka.

The plot revolves around an elderly woman who steals a rooster in her village. The film was produced as part of the one-year course at FTII. Interestingly, it is for the first time that a student’s film made during the course at FTII has won the prestigious award.