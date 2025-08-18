Is The Phantom of the Opera getting anime treatment?

Can Andrew Lloyd Webber's haunting, gothic The Phantom of the Opera make for good anime? The musical masterpiece has enjoyed enduring popularity for decades and now, LW Entertainment, a renowned theatre group has decided to team up with Qubic Pictures to bring their iconic theatrical performance of The Phantom of the Opera to life as an anime adaptation. This is the company’s move to experiment something beyond the musical theatre.

Is the Phantom of the Opera show to be adapted as an anime?

The LW Entertainment has decided to work on this adaptation after their hit of show Masquerade on Broadway a month back. The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show on Broadway which first premiered in the year 1986. The show has been a hit for decades and has won several awards like the Tony Award for Best Musical.

This story by Gaston Leroux is based on a gothic narrative and is rooted in themes of classic tales of love, obsession, and terror. Though the musical concluded in 2023, the company’s vision for global reach continues, now taking shape through a promising anime adaptation.

More about the project

Qubic Pictures, an independent production company which also works with Japanese anime production, has stepped up to collaborate with LW Entertainment for this anime adaptation. Justin Leach, a renowned movie producer who specializes in anime production, said that the aim here is to combine musical theatre with Japanese animation and create something beautiful. Justin in a statement said, “This project is a rare opportunity to unite the grandeur of musical theatre with the artistry of Japanese animation – two beloved traditions that have touched audiences around the world”.

Why anime adaptation?

This anime adaptation is part of LW Entertainment’s broader expansion into television and film. While newly announced, it joins ongoing projects like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, directed by Jon M. Chu.

In its push beyond the stage, and something away from musicals, the company has also partnered with Penguin Random House for a publishing deal tied to several other productions of the company.