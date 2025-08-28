Worldwide rights for Venice-bound title Songs of Forgotten Trees acquired by Celluloid Dreams

French company Celluloid Dreams has acquired worldwide sales rights for Songs of Forgotten Trees, the debut feature by filmmaker Anuparna Roy and the one of the Indian titles to have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Celluloid Dreams acquires global sales rights for Songs of Forgotten Trees

Presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film will premiere in the festival’s prestigious Orizzonti Competition section, an international competition for films that highlight new trends, with a focus on debut works, young talents, indie features, and lesser-known cinema, on September 1.

Songs of Forgotten Trees, which follows the evolving relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai, starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel in lead roles.

Celluloid Dreams, headed by CEO Saliha Guemraoui, is known for championing bold auteur-driven cinema and has represented works by acclaimed filmmakers such as Jafar Panahi and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

“Celluloid Dreams is thrilled to support such an ambitious and captivating project as Songs of Forgotten Trees, which aligns perfectly with our editorial slant, as well as start a new and ambitious partnership,” Saliha said in a statement.

Anuparna said, “I am pleased that Celluloid has partnered with our film, and I have full faith in them that they will take it to the world, in the best possible way.” According to the film’s official synopsis, Songs of Forgotten Trees follows the story of Thooya, a migrant and aspiring actress, who survives the city by leveraging beauty and wit, occasionally trading intimacy for opportunity.

“When she sublets her sugar daddy’s upscale apartment to Swetha, a fellow migrant working a corporate job, the two women — seemingly from different worlds — begin to share more than just a space. Amid the relentless pulse of Mumbai, they discover a silent empathy.”

“But as personal histories, desires, and wounds resurface, their delicate connection is tested. What follows is not a rupture, but a strange and tender unfolding — of selfhood, of survival, of unexpected kinship,” it read.

The movie is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh. The cast also includes Bhushan Shimpi, Ravi Maan, Pritam Pilania and Lovely Singh.

It features cinematography by Debjit Samanta, editing by Ashish Patel and music by Nishant Ramteke.