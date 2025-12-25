Dev’s Christmas release, Projapati 2, is a family entertainer you can’t miss!

There is nothing to reiterate about the presence and performance of Mithun Chakraborty, who spontaneously turns on his natural flair on the screen.

A special mention must be made of Kharaj Mukhopadhyay – Tulsi Chakraborty of our generation – who can elicit laughter even during predictable moments. Actresses Shakuntala Barua and Aparajita Addya held the scenes with their mature presence. Idhika Paul and Jyotirmoyee Kundu shone bright in the few moments they had on screen.