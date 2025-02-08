5 films that capture the peace of the countryside

This quiet, contemplative road film tells the true story of an elderly man travelling across the Midwest on a lawnmower. The film’s sweeping shots of golden fields and endless skies highlight the beauty of rural America, making it a meditative and heartfelt watch.

These films remind us that sometimes, the greatest peace can be found in the simplest places—far from the noise, where the wind rustles through the trees and life moves at a gentler pace.