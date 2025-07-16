Superman movie surges dog adoption by 500% across America

Superman might be fighting evil on-screen and in the multi-verse but his dog Krypto is the real hero who’s saving lives and bringing real change. Thanks to the super-dog, the US dog adoption rate has increased by 500% and change is evidently skyrocketing. Indeed that’s how characters can alter lives, one plot-twist at a time!

Super-dog Krypto boosts real-life puppy adoptions in the US

Director James Gunn’s latest film Superman not only won the hearts of DC Universe fans, but also charmed audiences with the adorable CGI addition of Krypto, the super-dog. The idea came forth with the director’s own rescue dog named Ozu. He adopted it while writing the script of Superman and the thought of what if his super loyal friend of his had superpowers, crossed his mind, and voila a new idea was born. Talk about real-life inspirations!

After the release of the film dog adoption centers were showering with visitors and calls. People all around the US got so awed, adoption rates soared and the paws couldn’t be happier!

According to a news report, Google searches related to dog adoption spiked after the film’s release. Queries like “adopt a dog near me” surged by 513%, while the more specific “rescue dog adoption near me” rose by 163%.

Natalia Shahmetova CEO of Woofz, a dog training app, shared her concern about the hype regarding the adoptions in a report. She said, “Adoption is a real commitment. The hype will fade, but your dog will stay, so make sure you’re ready to give them the time, care, and training they need and deserve.”

Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, also stepped up to do their part as well. Collaborating with Best Friends animal society, they covered all the adoption charges from July 1 to 10 leading up to the film’s release on July 11. During that time around 454 paw buddies were adopted across the nation.

The hype of the spiking high adoption rates came later and it clearly wasn’t about the free adoptions. Director James’ heart for animals isn’t new — back in 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won applause from PETA for powerfully highlighting the harsh realities of animal testing.

Who knew a movie could not only win hearts but also rescue the wagging tails!