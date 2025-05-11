Bhool Chuk Maaf: Film can't release on OTT platforms just now, says court

On Saturday, May 10, the Bombay High Court issued a temporary stay on the release of the film “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” starring Raj Kumar Rao, on OTT platforms or any other medium. According to reports, the court prohibited Maddock Films from releasing the film on OTT platforms before completing the stipulated 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.

This decision followed PVR Inox's approach to the court after Maddock Films announced that the movie would bypass its theatrical release due to "heightened security drills across the nation" and instead stream directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

Is Bhool Chuk Maaf releasing on OTT?

Maddock Films had announced on May 8—just days after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor—that they, along with Amazon MGM Studios, decided to "bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide."

Maddock Films explained that the move was "in light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation" amid the India-Pakistan conflict.