Bhool Chuk Maaf: Film can't release on OTT platforms just now, says court
On Saturday, May 10, the Bombay High Court issued a temporary stay on the release of the film “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” starring Raj Kumar Rao, on OTT platforms or any other medium. According to reports, the court prohibited Maddock Films from releasing the film on OTT platforms before completing the stipulated 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.
This decision followed PVR Inox's approach to the court after Maddock Films announced that the movie would bypass its theatrical release due to "heightened security drills across the nation" and instead stream directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.
Is Bhool Chuk Maaf releasing on OTT?
Maddock Films had announced on May 8—just days after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor—that they, along with Amazon MGM Studios, decided to "bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide."
Maddock Films explained that the move was "in light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation" amid the India-Pakistan conflict.
In response, multiplex chain PVR Inox filed a challenge in court, opposing the producers' decision to release the film directly on OTT instead of in theatres. They contended that this was a breach of contract, which was signed on May 6, 2025, and demanded the film be released in cinemas first.
PVR Inox claimed that the agreement included an 8-week window during which the film could not be streamed online. As per the contract, the film was scheduled to be released in Indian cinemas on May 9, with the restriction on OTT or other platform releases for the subsequent eight weeks, as per reports.
Court stated that PVR Inox had fulfilled its obligations by promoting the film, reserving screens, and offering tickets to consumers, and that a sudden cancellation would harm its "reputation and goodwill."
In an interim order, the court restrained Maddock Films from releasing the film on any platform until eight weeks after its theatrical debut at PVR cinemas. The matter was scheduled for further hearing on June 16, and Maddock was asked to submit its reply in the meantime.
“Bhool Chuk Maaf,” directed and written by Karan Sharma, features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi on screen together for the first time.