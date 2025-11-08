Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress may finally release on Netflix after years of delay

Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, nearly seven years since her last theatrical release, Zero (2018). The actress had completed filming Chakda Xpress, one of her most anticipated projects, but creative differences reportedly delayed its release. Now, with the Indian women’s cricket team making the nation proud on the global stage, the film’s producers are reportedly talking to Netflix for the premier of the movie
Chakda Xpress tells the story of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and how she rose to fame despite the many struggles she faced along the way. Leading the film is Anushka Sharma, who takes on the role of the celebrated sportswoman. Due to several creative disputes, the movie had been kept away from a theatrical release. However, now that India’s women’s cricket team has once again made the nation proud by winning the World Cup, it seems to be the perfect time for the world to witness the inspiring journey and biography of this remarkable cricketer.
The team talked about how they reached out to Netflix and said, “We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience”.
Due to internal dissatisfaction from Netflix, the film wasn’t really taken into consideration. An insider reportedly said, “The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film.”
At this point Netflix holds the streaming rights for the film and an insider talked about how Netflix is looking into the possible consideration for the release of the film. The insider added, “The recent victory has put the attention back on the biopic. Internal discussions at the streamer have started, and the team is expected to take a final pass this month to determine if it can be released after additional work”.
Overall now the release might just happen this month itself with some additional changes but again it depends solely on the streaming platform.