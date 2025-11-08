Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress may finally release on Netflix after years of delay

The team talked about how they reached out to Netflix and said, “We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience”.

Due to internal dissatisfaction from Netflix, the film wasn’t really taken into consideration. An insider reportedly said, “The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film.”

At this point Netflix holds the streaming rights for the film and an insider talked about how Netflix is looking into the possible consideration for the release of the film. The insider added, “The recent victory has put the attention back on the biopic. Internal discussions at the streamer have started, and the team is expected to take a final pass this month to determine if it can be released after additional work”.

Overall now the release might just happen this month itself with some additional changes but again it depends solely on the streaming platform.