Kantara 3 confirmed: Here's what we know

He quoted, “I don't want to keep doing anything repetitive. I won't do part 3 unless there is something better and meaningful to explore. That is exactly why we are doing the prequel, because it felt natural, because the world of Kantara has a lot of depth. But simply making Kantara 3 because of demand? That's not something I want to do.”

Back in 2023 with the release of the first part, Rishab had confirmed the recently released part Kantara Chapter 1 and told the media, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year”. With love showering for this part as well, the director considers making the next part, but as mentioned, only if there’s a twist in the storyline.