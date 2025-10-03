Kantara 3 confirmed: Here's what we know

Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on October 2, has been creating waves online thanks to its star-studded cast and stellar performances, quickly becoming a hit. Riding on its success, the franchise has now confirmed the production of the third instalment, titled Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2.
Kantara Chapter: 1 is a mythological action thriller that features a star-studded cast, including Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The sequel might also feature a similar cast with a more action-filled storyline. In an interview, director Rishab Shetty has confirmed that there might be a third instalment, but he doesn’t want to showcase the storyline as repetitive. The director has clearly stated that he will only go ahead with the third instalment if there’s something new or some twists.
He quoted, “I don't want to keep doing anything repetitive. I won't do part 3 unless there is something better and meaningful to explore. That is exactly why we are doing the prequel, because it felt natural, because the world of Kantara has a lot of depth. But simply making Kantara 3 because of demand? That's not something I want to do.”
Back in 2023 with the release of the first part, Rishab had confirmed the recently released part Kantara Chapter 1 and told the media, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year”. With love showering for this part as well, the director considers making the next part, but as mentioned, only if there’s a twist in the storyline.
