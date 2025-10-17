The year of Josh O’Connor’s quiet domination

Kelly Reichardt first saw Josh O’Connor in his 2017 breakthrough film God’s Own Country. “Then I saw him in The Crown — and didn’t realise it was the same actor,” she recalls. “He has a timeless face.”

Josh O’Connor steals the scene in The Mastermind

That face — gentle yet enigmatic — is now everywhere. This season, O’Connor appears in four films, each distinctly different yet linked by his ability to inhabit flawed, soulful men. Alongside Paul Mescal, he stars in The History of Sound, a tender New England romance; he plays a rancher rebuilding after wildfires in Rebuilding; he’s part of Rian Johnson’s star-studded ensemble in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery; and in Reichardt’s The Mastermind, opening this week, he takes centre stage as a suburban dreamer turned art thief.

A heist movie, the Reichardt way

In The Mastermind, O’Connor plays James Blaine Mooney — J.B. — a carpenter, husband and father whose misguided attempt to steal paintings from a small-town museum spirals into chaos. Rather than lean into genre clichés, Reichardt turns the heist narrative inside out. The film’s tension lies not in the theft itself, but in the aftermath — including a quietly riveting scene of J.B. struggling to stash stolen artworks in a treehouse.

“If you’ve seen Kelly’s films, you know she’s not overly concerned with cutting,” O’Connor says with a smile. “If we’re not going to cinema to be observational, I don’t know what the point is.”

Reichardt’s long takes and unhurried pacing allow O’Connor to sink deep into J.B.’s world — an approach that mirrors her fascination with the mundane moments most filmmakers discard. “Sometimes I watch a film to look at an actor, and you can’t even get three seconds before there’s a cut,” she says. “I want to resist that — to live in a moment.”

A man out of time

Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, The Mastermind captures both a historical moment and an archetype of confused masculinity. J.B. is an out-of-work craftsman, haunted by pride and a vague sense of failure. “You could argue it’s the first moments of the post-truth era,” O’Connor reflects. “Marriage roles were shifting, and J.B. doesn’t know his place. He’s confused because he’s not the breadwinner — those issues of ego still exist today.”