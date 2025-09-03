The Voice of Hind Rajab premieres at Venice with global impact

In January 2024, a six-year-old girl named Hind Rajab made a desperate call for help while trapped inside a bullet-riddled car in Gaza City. Her voice, pleading for rescue, was heard by emergency dispatchers of the Palestine Red Crescent Society. After the first ambulance lost contact, Hind, five family members, and two medics were found dead 12 days later.

Inside Kaouther Ben Hania’s urgent new film on Hind Rajab

That call and its haunting audio have since travelled far beyond Gaza, sparking protests, inspiring songs and, now, a powerful film by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania. The Voice of Hind Rajab, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival this week, revisits that fateful day through a unique cinematic lens.

Rather than recreating the violence on screen, Ben Hania keeps the story within the Red Crescent dispatch centre. The film uses real recordings of Hind’s call, paired with actors portraying the responders, creating a tense, immersive experience.

“When you hear her voice you feel powerless,” Ben Hania told The Associated Press. The filmmaker recalls the moment she first listened to the audio as an overwhelming experience—one that left her wondering what she could do. “I felt like she was asking me to rescue her,” she said. “It’s not rational because I knew the tragedy had already happened. But the only thing I know how to do is tell stories.”