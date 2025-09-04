One Punch Man director apologises to fans, opens up on leading Season 3

One Punch Man, the manga-based anime series, went viral after its first season and was widely praised by fans. However, when the second season was released in 2019, it fell short of expectations, with a noticeable decline in quality. In light of this, and with the official announcement of Season 3, director Shinpei Nagai has apologized and shared his thoughts on being part of the J.C. Staff production.

Director Shinpei Nagai explains why he took on One Punch Man amid criticism

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the One-Punch Man anime, the director of the upcoming third season, Shinpei Nagai, took to social media to explain his decision to join a series that had drawn heavy criticism.

The anime's first season was a massive hit, earning widespread love from fans for its stellar animation and storytelling. However, Season 2 marked a sharp decline in quality, sparking backlash across the community. With the reception being overwhelmingly negative, many believe the production studio may have delayed the announcement of Season 3, which was only recently confirmed.

Set to release in October 2025, the new season is being directed by Shinpei, known for his work on acclaimed series like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable and Banana Fish. Both titles were well-received for their direction and production quality.

In a candid message, Shinpei addressed concerns and clarified why he chose to take on the project. At first he thought of working with the Manglobe but since the studio was eventually shit down, he took up this project.

He wrote, “In the midst of that, J.C. Staff became a long-term partner, commissioning me for storyboards and direction throughout the year. However, since I’m relatively unknown and don’t have standout achievements as an animator, I thought it might give a bad impression, so I asked to keep it under wraps.

"Then, when the consultation for One Punch Man Season 3 came up, I focused on incorporating a new workflow—something I discussed in CGWORLD, bridging 3D and 2D workflows—to squeeze out even one more second of production time.”