Popular Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar has passed away at the age of 46, following a sudden health crisis earlier this week. The entertainer was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chennai after collapsing on the set of a film shoot.
The incident occurred on Monday while Shankar was filming for a recently launched project. As per reports, the actor experienced a sudden fluctuation in his blood pressure and lost consciousness on set. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed preliminary tests and placed him under intensive care. Despite the efforts of a team of specialists who monitored him around the clock, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his health complications.
It is to be noted that Shankar had previously undergone treatment for jaundice, which had sidelined him from work for an extended period. His noticeable weight loss during the recovery phase had raised concerns among fans and colleagues alike.
Despite his health setbacks, Shankar had recently resumed his professional commitments, returning to television and film with renewed energy. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry and among his vast fanbase.
Shankar rose to fame through his unique robotic dance performances, which earned him the nickname ‘Robo’ Shankar. He began his career as a mimicry artiste and gained popularity through stage shows and television appearances before transitioning into films.
His initial break in cinema came with director Gokul’s Rowthiram (2011), although his portions were ultimately cut. It was Gokul’s Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013) that marked his breakthrough role, firmly establishing him in Tamil cinema.
Over the years, Robo Shankar carved a niche for himself with standout performances in films like Kappal, Yaaruda Mahesh, and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014). He garnered critical acclaim for his comedic role in Maari (2015), where his impeccable timing and memorable one-liners along with Dhanush, won audiences over. He also took on more serious and negative roles, notably in Touring Talkies (2015).
Shankar is survived by his family, including his wife and daughter, Indraja Shankar, who has also ventured into the film industry. Tributes have begun pouring in from fans, friends, and colleagues across the entertainment world, with many expressing shock and sorrow at the sudden loss of a vibrant and versatile performer.
Further details about funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.
