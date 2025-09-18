Popular Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46

The incident occurred on Monday while Shankar was filming for a recently launched project. As per reports, the actor experienced a sudden fluctuation in his blood pressure and lost consciousness on set. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed preliminary tests and placed him under intensive care. Despite the efforts of a team of specialists who monitored him around the clock, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his health complications.

It is to be noted that Shankar had previously undergone treatment for jaundice, which had sidelined him from work for an extended period. His noticeable weight loss during the recovery phase had raised concerns among fans and colleagues alike.

Despite his health setbacks, Shankar had recently resumed his professional commitments, returning to television and film with renewed energy. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry and among his vast fanbase.