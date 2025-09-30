Genshin Impact anime eyes 2027 premiere

The Genshin Impact anime, first announced in 2022 with a concept trailer, went radio silent for years with no updates. Now, according to recent reports, the much-anticipated anime is expected to premiere in 2027. Actor Takahiro Miura is speculated to be part of the cast for the upcoming series.
The series is a part of a long term project which is being produced by HoYoverse in collaboration with Ufotable. The teaser which released in 2022 helmed a message stating, “Let’s step into this vast magical world of adventure together. The long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and Ufotable has begun.”
In December 2024, keen-eyed fans noticed new job listings hinting at active production on the Genshin Impact anime. While these postings fueled speculation that the project is moving forward, no official confirmation or statement has been released by the creators yet.
Ahead of this anime, in 2020 an action role-playing game had come out under the similar name Genshin Impact and gained popularity ever since. The game is a free-to-play open-world action RPG developed by HoYoverse. Set in the vast fantasy realm of Teyvat, the game lets players embark on an epic journey as the Traveller, an interstellar adventurer, in search of their lost sibling. Along the way, players can explore seven distinct nations, each tied to a unique elemental power, and build a roster of characters who wield abilities based on elements like fire, water, wind, and more
So, when the anime was finally announced two years later, fans were thrilled at the prospect of seeing their favourite characters and the world of Teyvat brought to life on screen. However, the anime is still in the early stages of production, and it will take a great deal of time to bring the characters and the magical world of Teyvat to life with the anime.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.