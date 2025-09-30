Genshin Impact anime eyes 2027 premiere

The Genshin Impact anime, first announced in 2022 with a concept trailer, went radio silent for years with no updates. Now, according to recent reports, the much-anticipated anime is expected to premiere in 2027. Actor Takahiro Miura is speculated to be part of the cast for the upcoming series.

The series is a part of a long term project which is being produced by HoYoverse in collaboration with Ufotable. The teaser which released in 2022 helmed a message stating, “Let’s step into this vast magical world of adventure together. The long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and Ufotable has begun.”

In December 2024, keen-eyed fans noticed new job listings hinting at active production on the Genshin Impact anime. While these postings fueled speculation that the project is moving forward, no official confirmation or statement has been released by the creators yet.