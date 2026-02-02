Breakout films and emotional goodbyes mark last Utah Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival is closing its final chapter in Utah, ending more than four decades in Park City with a programme shaped equally by reflection and forward momentum. While the festival will continue in Boulder, Colorado, from 2027, this year’s gathering felt like a long goodbye for filmmakers, volunteers and audiences who grew up alongside it.

Nostalgia lingered, but discovery still drove the festival’s pulse.

That mood crystallised during an anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine. Two decades after its debut, the film returned to the Eccles Theater with its original creative team and cast in attendance. For some viewers, it was a reunion; for others, a first encounter. The response was ecstatic, a reminder of Sundance’s enduring ability to elevate small films into cultural touchstones.

Yet the festival was not content to dwell on its past. Roughly 40% of this year’s programme came from first-time feature directors, underscoring Sundance’s continued commitment to discovery. Programmers described the energy around emerging artists as intense and affirming, a final gift to the town that hosted them for so long.