The real reason Anindita Bose walked away from Tollywood — And what brought her back

A

I play a wildlife photographer. Over the past few months, before I said yes to the film, director Soumya first came and narrated the story and the brief of my character. The character is a very no-nonsense kind of woman who likes stating the facts as they are. What I really like is that I got to play wildlife photographer. I do love photography and going on safaris, taking pictures of the wildlife. So, I was kind of living one of my fantasies. I play an independent woman, living in Kolkata with her boyfriend, played by Ranojoy. It was such a delight to work with him after so many years. Over the years, our career trajectories have changed so vastly and we have come back together a little more confident in our craft. It was very easy to perform with him and we had some really intense scenes.