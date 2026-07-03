The real reason Anindita Bose walked away from Tollywood — And what brought her back
Actor Anindita Bose has been missing in action from the Bengali film industry for quite some time because she prefers avoiding projects without substance. But the Mumbai-based actor is back. She just completed shooting for Soumya Roy Choudhury’s upcoming Bengali film, Ghun Gaon. she also wrapped up work for suman Ghosh’s next film for Windows Production called Familywala and will be seen in Genesis, a short film that's slated for ZEE5 release. Anindita sits for a chat with us about Ghun Gaon and more. Excerpts:
Tell us a little about Ghun Gaon.
Ghun Gaon is a fictitious small village where this entire story takes place. It is a really small village and my character goes there to capture pictures of a black leopard she heard has been seen there. While she is there, everything seems nice, quaint and beautiful. But slowly she realises that something very deep and dark is going on. When she gets an inkling about it, she tries to uncover things hidden in plain sight. This is the synopsis of the story and what made me say yes to the film is the storyline.
Tell us a little about your character.
I play a wildlife photographer. Over the past few months, before I said yes to the film, director Soumya first came and narrated the story and the brief of my character. The character is a very no-nonsense kind of woman who likes stating the facts as they are. What I really like is that I got to play wildlife photographer. I do love photography and going on safaris, taking pictures of the wildlife. So, I was kind of living one of my fantasies. I play an independent woman, living in Kolkata with her boyfriend, played by Ranojoy. It was such a delight to work with him after so many years. Over the years, our career trajectories have changed so vastly and we have come back together a little more confident in our craft. It was very easy to perform with him and we had some really intense scenes.
You are also finding time for your artwork. Tell us how you are managing both.
When I’m not working, I am completely immersed in art. Initially, I was sceptical whether people would understand what kind of art I do. But when I opened my art page on social media, I was overwhelmed by audience response. I started my t-shirts and tote bags and conducted art workshops. Currently, I am taking classes to become an art therapist.
Tell us about your fitness routine.
Since I lead a very disciplined life, that really helps. Secondly, leading a stress-free life leads to mental well-being, which deeply impacts your physical health. Journaling, meditation, all this help bring down stress. I try to incorporate 10 thousand steps five days a week, pilates twice a week and rope-skipping thrice a week. If I feel tired, I do not do anything stressful and settle for slow Yoga stretches. I have a huge sweet tooth, hence I need my fair share of desserts during cheat days.