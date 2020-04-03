The independent music scene never takes a pause, even while stuck at home keeping deadly viruses at bay. As we all come to terms with our quarantined lifestyles, the creative industry has come together to help us get through this uncertain period in our lives. And it’s not just Chris Martin or John Legend who are streaming their home concerts, but local artistes and venues are doing their bit too. While indie music producers like Sanaya Ardeshir aka Sandunes is going viral for her DIY, home music videos, record producer Veer Kowli or CHRMS is literally making music from his bathroom.

Venues like TopCat CCU are hosting virtual streaming sessions and launch parties to make sure we don’t miss out on anything. There are several indie performers who are realising new music virtually just in time to help us stay indoors, and we sorted out the best picks for you:

Corridors

Corridors, the solo project of Delhi-based music producer Rijul Victor has come up with an EP titled ‘g/old’ that’s perfect for some isolation listening. Victor has been known for his experimental ambient movements and this EP has two laid-back tracks, namely Collared and Living Colours, which bear influences of jazz.

C orridor's new EP is out now

“I wrote this around 2015, but I never really shared much music due to personal and mental health reasons in all honesty. Battling that old habit by releasing music from the past, to finally catch up with releasing super super fresh material I've been writing. Working on my 7-10 track album as we speak, will keep you posted…” Victor wrote on Facebook, about his new EP. Corridors also released a fresh, synth-laden new track on Soundcloud titled Shape the Future which has received a stunning response.

Whale in the Pond

Kolkata-based indie band Whale in the Pond has released their new concept album Dofon, which is available at streaming platforms like OK Listen, Spotify, Soundcloud, and addresses a lot of issues like climate change, nuclear war and a lot more. Plus, the band just did an impromptu cover of Radiohead number Fake Plastic Trees on Instagram to make the most of their social distancing days.

Sez on the Beat

Hip hop sensation Sez on the Beat has released his first single after parting ways with Azadi Records; the track titled Goonj has been launched under his new label The MVMNT. Ths 4:20 minute rap has clean beats and tries to summarize everything the country has been through in the last few months. Goonj is available to stream on all platforms.

Sez on the Beat has released his first single after parting ways with Azadi Records

Suraj Mani

Songwriter and former lead vocalist of the Kochi-based band Motherjane, Suraj Mani is coming to terms with being a bedroom musician in these uncertain times. He is relying on Instagram live stream performances and instrumental covers of his own compositions.

“In the end as musicians, we have to serve people through music. We have to bring harmony to life. And while I was playing online, with all its limitations; I actually began to wonder whether the intent is more important than the medium?” he asks on Instagram. You can keep tabs on his regular impromptu live sessions, and also look out for his upcoming EP Rinse & Repeat.

Demonstealer

As they step into their 20th year, Mumbai-based heavy metal band Demonstealer has just made its entire discography free - yes, all of their 17 releases, including every single Bandcamp project is now available online for metalheads around the world.

Demonstealer's discography is now free!

“Pretty much every single band, big or small has had to cancel their current tours and many have faced huge losses in the process. It's not just bands that have been hit, it's festivals, promoters, venues, crew and pretty much every part of the industry has been hit,” the band wrote on Facebook. The band has also urged their fans to share their discography as much as they can and also to support their favourite independent bands who have suffered major losses during this time.

Swadesi

Trailblazing hip hop crew Swadesi has released an animated music video titled 'Jung', which has been inspired by Grant Morrison's mythological graphic novel '18 Days: The Mahabharata,’ and is the official video for their full-length debut album Chetavni which release just a few weeks back.

Have you checked out Swadesi's new video?

Diarchy

Diarchy, the two-pieces downer rock band from Bangalore has just released its second full-length album. Titled Spitfire, the album is available to stream across all platforms. “We won't be able to playn any shows around the country, promoting our new album, at least immediately. We've spent a ridiculous amount of time, effort and hard-earned money to make sure this album gets out there and gets heard like no other. While we wait for the situation to get better, we sincerely hope this doesn't change anything. We'll soon be opening the pre-orders for the deluxe CDs and t-shirts,” the band wrote on social media.