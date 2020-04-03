We all have our ways of coping with the quarantine, but some people are living out their isolation in productivity as they are also helping others by making out timelines interesting. Since you’ve got a whole lot of time on your own hands, and hopefully no work, you check out these viral sensations who are using comedy, music, relevant life hacks to make this time a little easier for others and also going viral while they are at it:

Dancing Queen

Nidhi Kumar

This 23-year-old Dubai girl has danced her way to her fan’s heart. If you are on social media chances are you have seen Nidhi Kumar shaking her hips to popular Bolly numbers. Touching over 30 million views on YouTube, the Mumbai-based artiste’s acts are not restricted to just the video app. She operates in three other applications as well and that includes Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Nidhi who believes that consistency is the key to success and that her fans’ expectation from her has increased during the lockdown says, “I make new content every single day since I have four different platforms and four different audiences to entertain. Since I am at home now all the time, I post twice or thrice on Instagram as opposed to one post a day.”

Nidhi Mohan is dancing her anxities away

Always striving to inspire and pave the way for the youth in the UAE to make a full-time career in Performing Arts, Nidhi is also an actor, TV Presenter, Social Media Influencer and model and has hosted her TV shows apart from doing commercials for brands.

What keeps her motivated? “I can’t think of a day without dancing and sharing it with the world. The biggest factor that keeps me motivated even on my low days is my audience who religiously wait for my content,” says Nidhi who has been entertaining for the last 3 and half years.

Hip Hop Hustle

Suresh Mukund

Suresh Mukund’s choreography is passion-driven. The Mumbai-based choreographer creates a hypnotic effect whenever he is seen on the small screen with his dance group Kings United India popularly known as The Kings. “We have been doing this for our passion and all the talented dance aspirants in India and around the world,” says 33-year-old Suresh whose other co-founded group Fictitious Dance Group became the first Indian squad to win a medal at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship held in San Diego, California.

Suresh Mukund and his group

They gained worldwide fame after they won Season 3 of NBC's World of Dance in 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Suresh usually makes more than 10 dance videos every month and informs us that though the production has increased tremendously in the past year, the lockdown has slowed them down due to lack of resources. But who is stopping them? Their goal remains the same – to keep their fans entertained and needless to say you can find fresh content soon.

Three musketeers

Teen Tigada

Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali form Teen Tigada, the popular trio who are making waves on TikTok. With their funny and relatable videos, they build an impressive fan base that counts in millions. On Instagram, you can find more than five fan page of the talented group. Interestingly, they all started individually and later formed the group after a chance meeting in 2019. And voila! their first video on YouTube got them 3.5 million views.

“We keep on brainstorming to make our videos relatable with the youth with subjects that interests them,” says 24-year-old Bhavin who has also acted in TV series and informs us that they get hundreds of messages from their fans daily. You will find catchy short videos spanning a few seconds with themes of everyday issue with dating couples and friends. Their world has expanded beyond short videos and they are also seen in music videos.

Famous five

Team 07

Faisu, Adnaan, Hasnain, Faiz and Shadaan bring in their swag coupled with good looks and absorbing content on the screen and their fans love them to the core. Known as Team 07 it is one of the most popular groups of digital influencers on TikTok and Instagram. The real-life friends who have 395k followers on Instagram are making the most of the situation and producing short videos on the pandemic.

“Since COVID-19 has confined us to our homes and scaring everyone with growing cases, we wanted to create videos that would give out a positive message to our fans,” says Faisal Sheikh popularly known as Faisu whose personal Instagram account has 11 million followers and who started his journey with dubsmash. He is also seen in a newly released music video Airplane opposite Zeenat Zubair. With 348.7 k followers on TikTok, their current content not just takes a dig at the pandemic but also create awareness.

