As you continue with the social distancing indoors, here are the podcasts that you and your children can listen to.

1. Get nostalgic about your childhood with Vikram and Betal in Hindi and Balgatha which comprises stories from the Panchatantra, Jataka, and Hitopadesha in English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujrati.

2. Listen to Stories by Soha Ali Khan which will help broaden your or your children’s horizon.

3.Feeling stressed amid lockdown? Relax as you listen to Feel Better Live More hosted by Rangan Chatterjee and The SOS Show with Suchita.

4. Get a dose on mindful eating with Love Diet by Dr Shikha Sharma who shares tips on nutrition and diet to stay fit making it your couple goals!

All podcasts available on streaming app Gaana.