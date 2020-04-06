The Under 25 Summit, through its festivals, has brought to stage speakers such as Anand Ahuja, Faye D'Souza, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Mukesh Chhabra ans others. Now, keeping in mind the country wide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organisers host Under 25- Pyjama Edition, a digital summit streamed live through their Instagram page.

The four-day one-of-a-kind fest has seen performances and talks by Akash Iyer, Vir Das, Aishwarya Suresh, Yami Gautam, Alaya F, Spitfire, Hanumankind, Mallika Dua, Vineeth Vincent and many more. They covered topics such as food, design, music, content creation, film, mental health.



“These have easily been the craziest three weeks of the lives of many combating the coronavirus threat world over. As we're all keeping ourselves updated on the pandemic at home, the reality feels like a movie. The self-isolation mandate has hit a pause on our hectic schedules. All of this solitary time makes me reflect on the things that are taken for granted. This is a self-discovery of sorts. A platform like this in times like these can help to show a better and productive side of social media. Under 25 Summit is contributing at its best in such tough times by connecting everyone and keeping people positive”, exclaimed actress Yami Gautam.

On April 7, the page will be taken over by artist Mouth of Pigeon. Expect hilarious art, comic and memes by the visual artist.

“At a time like this, when everyone is at their home, we thought of coming up with something exceptional that will lift the drive, creativity, and ambition of Indian youth. Under 25 Digital Summit is a step towards that. We want our audience and our speakers to be candid and carefree. The sense of good vibes and feeling cozy in the comfort of our safe space is all we need”, sums up Anto Philip, co-founder, Under 25.

Details:

Instagram- @under25dictionary

Facebook- @under25dictionary