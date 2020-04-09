In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown that followed, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has launched a digital series called NCPA@home so that its patrons can enjoy some of the finest performances from the confines of their home.

Launched earlier this month, it showcases the best of events from its archives on its YouTube channel - TheNCPAMumbai1.

While last week, it saw a dance performance by Mallika Sarabhai and Roysten Abel’s The Manganiyar Seduction, this week will see Zakir Hussain's tabla concerto, a performance by ace blues musician Mud Morganfield and a Kathak performance by Aditi Mangaldas.

Check out the complete schedule here:

Date and Day Time Venue About the show Friday, 10th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel Symphony Orchestra of India – Zane Dalal, conductor | Ustad Zakir Hussain – tabla Saturday, 11th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel Path of the heart – a musical evening based on Kabir part 2 by Satyasheel Deshpande Sunday, 12th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel Mud Morganfiled Music Monday, 13th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel Symphony Orchestra of India – Martyn Brabbins, Conductor Tuesday, 14th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel Music performance by Girija Devi Wednesday, 15th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel Dance performance by Aditi Mangaldas Thursday, 16th April 2020 6:00pm NCPA Youtube Channel New York Round Midnight Orchestra

Although at present, it is bringing performances across genres like Western music, Indian music, jazz and dance, it intends to add presentations, lecture demonstrations and masterclasses to its list soon.