Mumbai-based not-for-profit initiative The Dharavi Dream Project has come up with a series of creative online workshops which encourages young minds to put their quarantine to better use. TDDP has done some incredible work to sustain the hip hop scene in the last few years, and now it is set to host an online graffiti workshop mentored by a professional. Gauri Dabholkar will host weekly online workshops where she will share her insight on the Basics of Design Principles.

From the nuances involved in graffiti art to various typographic methods, Dabholkar’s workshops will deal with several aspects simultaneously. “Gauri Dabholkar is coming with the online Graffiti Workshop to build your skills & embrace your creative mindset. Learn the "Basics of Design Principles" with @gauridabholkar & explore the art of graffiti. Join our #StayHome Online Graffiti Workshop, which is free for anyone around the world. Hurry up & be the next whiz-kid in the Graffiti town!” The Dharavi Dream Project wrote on their Instagram page.

Since graffiti and street art is such a crucial avenue in the hip hop movement, the online classes aspire to empower under-resourced talent with resources leading towards grooming, mentoring, nurturing them and creating a platform to showcase their true potential, and cultivating the desi hip hop scene. TDDP is also conducting music production workshops and rap classes and you will find more details on their Instagram. You can register for Dabholkar’s workshops here.