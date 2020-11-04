For its 11th year, the multi-genre, multi-stage NH7 Weekender is going entirely digital with 2-day virtual festival to be held on December 5 and 6, just announced its line-up headlined by American folk rock band The Lumineers, Duckworth, Australian jazz-funk outfit Hiatus Kaiyote, Raja Kumari, Shruti Haasan (with Murthovic and Karan Parikh), and Prateek Kuhad.

Also included on the lineup are acts like Taba Chake, Fopchu, Rashmeet Kaur, Tarun Balani aka Seasonal Affected Beats, When Chai Met Toast, Yung Raja and a showcase by hip-hop/pop collective Kalamkaar. Meanwhile, some other international names include Oddisee & Good Company, Phum Viphurit and Fink.

"Year on year, we've done our best to curate lineups featuring the best performers from across the globe, to create unforgettable festival experiences. This year, we've decided to bring the magic right to your doorstep," reads the festival's Instagram page.

The festival will host simultaneous streaming for multiple stages and audience members will also be able to host virtual streaming parties and invite upto 12 people, play games, take pictures in a photo-booth, and interact with some of the artists through a chat feature. Ticket buyers will also receive a #HappyAtHome kit featuring festival graphic tee, badges, a wristband, and a Weekender mug.