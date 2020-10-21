The Experimenter Curator's Hub has been a one-of-a-kind platform for artistic exchange, the dialogical conversation-led initiative was organised out of a crucial need to critically discuss and debate curatorial practices across the world, and to understand what lay behind contemporary exhibition-making. This the 10th edition of the hub will be conducted virtually on November 19, 20, 21 & 22, 2020.

"2020 has been a year of pause and remedy, of re-envisioning and calibration. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Experimenter Curators’ Hub. We feel the times we are in, implores us to introspect and self-reflect. Keeping the spirit of reflection in mind and to look back at the role time played on curatorial practice, we have invited a key participant from each prior iteration of the Hub to return and share how time has transformed their conceptual anchors, collaborative processes and the cultural infrastructure that sustains exhibitions as 'form-ideas’. Under the current circumstances of being amidst a pandemic, the hub will be conducted entirely digitally. The online format allows for a wide range of audiences, unbound by geographies and clock-time, yet tied by a shared vision for our future," remark Prateek & Priyanka Raja, Directors, Experimenter.

Experimenter Curators' Hub 2020 is organised by Experimenter Learning Program Foundation and is supported by Australia Council for the Arts, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, British Council and TAKE on Art (media partner). The participating curators at Experimenter Curators’ Hub 2020 are Adam Szymczyk, Curator-at-Large at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam and Artistic Director of documenta 14 in Athens and Kassel in 2017; Alessandro Vincentelli, Curator of Exhibitions & Research at BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead. Doryun Chong; Deputy Director, Curatorial, and Chief Curator of M+, Hong Kong; Gitanjali Dang curator, writer and founder of Khanabadosh, an itinerant arts lab, and a few other celebrated names. The hub is set to be moderated by Natasha Ginwala, Associate Curator at Gropius Bau, Berlin and artistic director of COLOMBOSCOPE, Colombo. The sessions will be streamed and recorded live, and will be interactive in format so the online audience can engage with the curators in real time.