Meghdut RoyChowdhury has myriad plans for OffbeatCCU  

Very few can create a niche in an already established order. Meghdut RoyChowdhury not just added a new dimension to the city’s thriving culture scape but also added a melodious note to the otherwise monotonous geography of Topsia with Offbeat CCU. A one-of-a-kind integrated ecosystem with talents from different genres and locations converging, creating and flourishing under one roof, Meghdoot made sure that the pulsating centre stood tall during uncertain times as well. “I think the urge to put my city back to its glorious position and to make it relevant again so that students and young talents do not leave the city, inspires me. Also, my family, friends and all the people who have always supported my initiatives, have kept on inspiring me to do newer and better things for the city,” says Meghdut who is also known for BlooperHouse Studios, Eastern India’s first analogue recording centre and several ed-tech and sustainability ventures. In a tête-a-tête with the avant-garde millennial, who is planning to give potential entrepreneurs a big push to follow their dreams and make the city proud, we find out more…

Offbeat had embraced the digital-first approach long ago. How smooth or difficult has been the digital way of life for the property that’s associated with impressive live gigs?

The digital way of life has been easy for us. Since our entire team is young it was easy to adapt to the digital medium and explore the different avenues of communication. Although the lockdown is over, we are following strict COVID-19 protocols. From deep cleaning customer areas to implementing complete sanitisation procedures in the kitchen and dining spaces, regular temperature checks and rigid mask policy — we are ensuring a safe and secure environment for our customers, as our digital programmes continue undeterred. TopCatCCU continues its impressive line-up.

Very recently Kunal Kamra did a show here. What else is in the line-up?

A lot of exciting things have been lined up for the coming year. We had a great weekend with Kunal Kamra and we are building on it with him over a few other interesting projects. One of the largest homegrown arts festivals will also be from the Offbeat ecosystem, hopefully early next year. Other than that, we will keep on promoting and producing young and independent artistes across the city. Comedy will also play a huge role in our annual line-up for next year. Further, we are planning CCU Fest early next year where we will be celebrating the best of music, arts and comedy.

A lot happened in 2021. The Offbeat Café opened on the ground floor and the premises was also utilised as the vaccination centre?

We launched Alfresco, all-day breakfast and takeaway earlier this year but sadly, pandemics ruined the plans. However, slowly we are regaining business now. It was at a similar time, that at Techno India Group we were planning mass vaccination drives across all our campuses led by our healthcare segment Techno India DAMA. The only way to return to normalcy was to get vaccinated at the earliest. Being the youth hub of the city, Offbeat CCU had to take up the responsibility. The Offbeat team vaccinated about 1,200 people per day at its peak. Most of them were celebrities, multi-genre artistes, musicians, corporates and locals.

We learnt that OffbeatCCU will no longer be serving alcohol, how challenging do you think it will be?

Since we are associated with various educational projects, serving alcohol at the venue was no longer statutorily feasible. Although it will be a challenge, we intend to overcome it with a mix of innovative menus, specially curated cuisines, live gigs, musical events and of course, the unmatched rooftop ambience.

Your other upcoming projects?

Currently, we are working across verticals in a number of projects, one of which is the Eco Heritage Resort in Jharkhali, Sunderbans called Jhore Jole Jongole. My focus forever has been on strengthening entrepreneurship in Kolkata, for which I have some interesting plans. I will use this platform to reach out to young passionate entrepreneurs and invite them to be a part of my #MakeCalcuttaRelevantAgain initiative so that together we can create jobs and employment sitting here in the City of Joy. We are helping a lot of international start-ups initiate their India operations and build their offices in Kolkata so that it would increase local employment opportunities. From data analytics to e-tuitions, we will be working with multiple global start-ups and skill development projects across various states. We’ve already started our work in MP and Haryana. Next up will be Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bengal.