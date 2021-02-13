If you’re looking for ways to have a fun filled Valentine’s Day and make it memorable for you and your loved one, here are our picks of exciting activities for the day.

Pottery workshop for Couples

If you’re looking for the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day that can be etched in your memory forever, here’s a pottery workshop exclusively for couples where you can create something spectacular and keep it as a symbol of love. It’s a two hour workshop focusing on hand-building and wheel throwing. Art materials will be provided. On February 14. 8:30pm onwards. INR 2,360 per person. At Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli.

The Jus’Trufs Valentine’s Day Chocolate Tour

Our best memories of Valentine’s Day are most often associated with chocolates. They always made the perfect gifts and sweetened our memories. So here’s an opportunity to make happier memories with your loved ones by making your very own chocolate Truffles at this event. The tour will include a brief history on cocoa and chocolate, chocolate dipped strawberries and the highlight of the day is making different types of chocolates that you can take home. Register now to book your slots as they are limited. On February 14. 12pm to 4:30 pm. INR 1,500 onwards. At Jus’Trufs Chocolatiers, Jakkur.

Paint Bar

This happy season, create an amazing art piece filled with love and laughter. Paint together and cherish the memory for an entire lifetime by taking home your paintings. The art session is for two hours and the materials will be provided. The workshop doesn’t demand professional training but is just a fun activity to do with your bae. Book now as the seats are limited. On February 14. 4:00pm to 6:00pm. INR 3200 per couple. At Go Native, HSR.

Sporthood Valentines Day Special Mixed Doubles

Have an active and exciting Sunday with your partner at a badminton tournament. Get competitive and embrace your strengths for this healthy match that promises fun and love. Register beforehand as they do not have on spot entries. On February 14. 10:00am to 4:00pm. INR 700 per team. At Sporthood, Koramangala.

The Pawfect Valentine

The only ones who are going to love you more than them are your pets. Let’s celebrate their innocent and never ending love by spending an exciting day with them. Experience a whole day of fun with interesting activities for couples and pets. Also look forward to receiving exciting goodies if you and your doggo are the winners. On February 14. 11:00am onwards. At Mac’s, Marathahalli