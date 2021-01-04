Bengali rock and fusion band Krosswindz just win two Grassroot Grammy awards, for the Best Asian Album (for their album Phire Dekha) and the International Group of The Year. The twenty-year-old band had been nominated in 2009 for the Just Plain Folks award which comprises of a community of more than 51,500 songwriters, recording artists, publishers, record labels, producers and basically attempts to nurture artistes on all levels of the music community network, and help them build relationships and grow. AR Rahman won the JPF Award in 2009, for his soundtrack to the film Godfather.

"We were delighted to know last night that we have also won The Grassroot Grammy JPF Award for International Group of The Year so that makes it 2 wins for Krosswindz at the Grassroot Grammy's,we are grateful and honoured," band frontman Vikramjit 'Tuki' Banerjee wrote on Instagram