Modern post-rock band As We Keep Searching is set to perform in Kolkata in April as part of their And Then Came Spring Tour. The band is scheduled to perform in TopCat CCU on April 24.

"After months of putting different cogs together to get this machine up and running, we're proud to announce Only Indie presents the And Then Came Spring Tour for the summer of '21 - A fresh set-list, songs not performed live before, we have quite a bit that has yet to be unveiled! Supporting us through the tour is Bengaluru based prog post-rock outfit The Tramlines Project," the band shared on Instagram.

Venue: TopCat CCU

Date: April 24

Time: TBA