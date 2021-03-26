Pakistani music band, Strings, just called it quits as a collective. The band fronted by Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia had been functional for 33 years. Maqsood and Kapadia took to social media to announce this news and thank their fans for their continued support.

"Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well. While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything.

Strings was formed as a college band in 1989 with Maqsood, Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir and Kareem Bashir Bhoy. Following the success of two albums 'Strings I' (1990) and 'Strings II' (1992), the band took a break for eight years. Maqsood and Kapadia then revived the band in 2000 and released their third album "Duur", which received critical acclaim. Strings also went on to compose Pakistan's official cricket World Cup song in 2003, and released their fourth album 'Dhaani' the same year.

The band collaborated with pop band Euphoria for the track "Jeet Lo Dil", which was the anthem for the 2004 India-Pakistan cricket series. Strings has also made music for Bollywood films like Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).