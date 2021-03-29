Sapphire Quarterly Arts Series is back with its 40th edition, titled REVIVAL, a 70-minute dance presentation featuring more than fifty performers from the age group of four to forty. And as part of the show Sapphire is also set to present four new choreogaphic works, namelt Kitesong and The Hand That Feeds (directed by Bijoy Sharma), Anila (directed by Sylvester Mardi) and Face Off (directed by Pintu Das)

"We as a dance company have faced many obstacles and I feel the pandemic was just one of them but in Sapphire we tried not to pause but paced up our activities, outreach and creations in the last one year and opened up opportunities for our dancers and teachers to remain in the process of creation and performance which takes the final outcome this evening as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sapphire Arts Quarterly with its 40th Edition through REVIVAL highlighting the voices of artists, farmers and children through our work who has been chiefly adversely affected by the pandemic but is not heard out. This evening is a tribute to all those energies which we always took for granted but have realized their importance this year to keep us moving!" Mentor Sudarshan Chakravorty shared.

Venue: Gyan Manch

Date: March 30

Time: 7 pm