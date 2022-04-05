Stand-up comedian Seema Golchha is never alone on stage

Stand-up comedian Seema Golchha (49) is never alone on stage. The Kathmandu-based artist is usually accompanied by her trusted sidekick Jack Denials—a blue, fuzzy puppet who is old, married, and often quite rude. Packing his wry humour in almost every set, Jack complements (both visually and audibly) Golchha’s performance by adding layers to it through his antics. Their typical act—inspired by everyday events from the artist’s family life—comprise heated conversations between the two. You’ll find that at most times, Jack continues to interrupt Golchha as she attempts to deliver a joke. Jack, however, is not the artist’s only companion. Over the years—she has been performing for about 10 years now—Golchha has introduced Darwin the monkey, Ali the alligator, and other vent figures.

Look who’s talking

Taking a plunge into ventriloquism was not her first choice. The artist mentions that her childhood dream was to become a cartoonist. Despite hindrances galore—she belongs to a conservative joint family and was a homemaker prior to becoming a stand-up artist—her vision, along with her attempts at making storytelling interesting for the children in her family, was a strong impetus for Golchha to explore this world. “To be able to give voice to a cartoon character felt immensely satisfying to me. Making people laugh and making them believe that the puppet is another person is an amazing feeling,” artist shares.

Golchha has not just performed in her home country Nepal, but also in India, Thailand, and other countries. She recalls fondly her gig at New York’s Gotham Comedy Club, where she shared the stage with American comedic legends Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfield.

In her comfort zone

Over the years, Golchha has been successful in creating a niche for herself in the South Asian comedy circuit, and is also one of the few female ventriloquists in India and Nepal. “When I started out, I would be concerned about what my family would think about my acts and the repercussions of what I say.” She also shares that being part of a joint family, earlier she was always dealing with unnecessary guilt due to her travel schedules.

Stand-up comedy is a male-dominated space, and being a female comedian is never easy here. Golchha says that while she has received immense love and respect, she still feels under-represented. “I feel that many people are still willing to pay more for male comedians. I find that ridiculous. Women can be equally funny, if not funnier,” she adds.

Speaking of her upcoming show at Chat Gully Studio, Hauz Khas Village, on Wednesday, Golchha promises to tickle your funny bones. She mentions that the show will feature the infamous Jack Denials along with her newest puppet—‘chill’ Granny.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Live in Denial’, A solo show by Seema Golchha

WHEN: Chat Gully Studio, Hauz Khas Village

WHERE: April 6; 5:00pm