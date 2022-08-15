75 years of Independence: Actors Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Tanika Basu, Anupama Kumar share what Independence means to them

With India celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, we have celebrities from different film industries in the country discussing what independence means to them, and how they will be commemorating this historic occasion:

Rwitobroto Mukherjee - Actor:

The actor says, "On the 75th year of independence, let us remember that it also means, let us be free from all the age-old ideas and orthodox beliefs that reside in our minds. We should not be tied down with these chains. On the 75th year of independence, we should remember that we should progress mentally as well. For me, independence means: to be liberated from all these age-old, stagnant ideas."

Tanika Basu - Actress:

"Independence Day for me is a glaring reminder of the valour and courage of the hundreds of people and of the leadership of our great revolutionaries who had valiantly united and fought to free our country from British rule. As we know, India eventually came to be established as a secular, democratic republic. Personally, for me, I believe that the truest sense of Independence Day goes much, much beyond just changing display pictures, or involving/including the tricolour as an essence in everyday things around us, for a day. I believe that unless we value humanity, each and every battle that we have won will eventually be lost. Ironically, after 75 years of having freed ourselves from the clutches of colonialism, India today is still fraught with so much hate and violence. I believe that we only honour our nation as much as we honour each and every individual, irrespective of their caste, creed, gender, and faith. I believe Independence, in the truest sense, has bestowed upon us certain responsibilities, and that we must always exercise our freedom of speech and expression to uphold humanity in its highest regard, and that is what Independence Day means to me."

Anupama Kumar - Actress:

The actress began by saying, "On the 75th Independence Day, my special wishes to all those people who are still not being treated fairly or equally in our country. My special wishes are for all the women, all the people of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other marginalised sections of the society, who till date, don't have a voice. I hope that this year will be different, and that we will all have the freedom to speak, to think, to live life on our own terms, and this will truly be an Independence Day for each and every one of us. Happy Independence Day, all. Jai Hind."