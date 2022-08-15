75 years of Independence: What independence means to actress Pia Bajpiee, Fashion designer Swathi Veldandi, and actress Isha Koppikar

With India celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, we have celebrities from different fields in the country discussing what independence means to them, and how they will be commemorating this historic occasion:

Pia Bajpiee- actress:

“Independence Day is of course close to all our hearts ever since I can remember as everyone around me really celebrated it with full spirit. The day India became free! It really holds importance to us all and 15th August will remain a great day for all Indians,” the actress said.

Swathi Veldandi- Fashion designer:

Swathi shared what Independence Day means for her. She said, “The 75th Independence Day would be celebrated across the country on August 15, 2022. It marks the glorious anniversary of freedom from the British Empire on 15th august 1947. Furthermore, it's special as India becomes independent after facing the hardships and sacrifices of the brave Indian freedom fighters. The entire nation celebrates this day with the full spirit of patriotism. I always believe in 'Nation First, Always First. I’m planning to celebrate Independence Day starting with hoisting the flag, sharing some old memories about our freedom fighters with our staff, followed by sharing some sweets and would want to go out and share some meals to homeless people. I feel so much comfortable when I spend most of the day by helping someone.”

Isha Koppikar- Actress:

“I think that all of us should firstly bear in mind that we must be there for the country and not the other way around. We must be good citizens, pay taxes on time, do our duties and abide by the laws and not expect anything in return from our nation. We must be loyal and good citizens of and for the country and that according to me is patriotism,” the actress shared.



