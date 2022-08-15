75 years of Independence: What independence means to stylist Prasad Bidapa and model Irene Augustin

From the chance to indulge in a long weekend to celebrating national pride – each of us has a different meaning for Independence Day. Taking a cue from this, we talked to two celebrities in Bengaluru about what Independence Day means to them and how they plan to celebrate it.

For city-based Fashion choreographer and stylist Prasad Bidapa, Independence Day is an occasion to honour our freedom fighters. He said, "What is Independence Day without remembering all the great men and women who have fought for our independence?" He extended his gratitude towards freedom fighters, from Mahatma Gandhi and Rani Laxmibai to Subhash Chandra Bose and many other unsung heroes, whose contributions have guaranteed the liberty with which we walk as free citizens of this nation.

In a similar spirit, Bengaluru-based model Irene Augustin expressed her gratitude towards the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives to safeguard our liberty. When asked about her plans for the day, she said, "I'm gonna be celebrating Independence Day by hoisting the flag in the morning and going to work and following my passion because I can do that. Thanks for the freedom fighters and thanks to being independent."