This event features a pop up library and a photo booth with a twist

Since 2015, Gender Bender, a multi-disciplinary arts festival has been focusing on fresh perspectives on gender. Ranging from theatre and storytelling to music and photography, the event will showcase the works of 10 artists who have received the Gender Bender grant this year. Apart from them, works of numerous others will also be part of the showcase. Nimi Ravindran, co-founder of Sandbox Collective, the organisation that conceptualised the festival, talks about the upcoming edition and what one can expect from it.

This time, the event features a music performance titled Where Did She Go? by Aahvaan Project from Delhi and three Bengaluru-based musicians who will be DJing on the closing night. “Additionally, Muqtalif, a Bangalore-based music group will create songs on the spot, based on what topic you give them,” Nimi shares.

Gender Bender started off as a three-hour program in 2015 and since then has grown over time. The event received 70 applications in its first year and now has over 200 applications on an average every year. “The growth and popularity of Gender Bender show how important it is for us to have spaces that foster discussions around gender, ” she adds.

The event will also feature a crowd sourced Gender Bender Library where one can come to the festival and leave their books for three days and pick it up on the last day. The aim is to create a collection of rare and interesting books.

One can also take advantage of the photo booth by Falana Fotowale, where you can take individual/family portraits with costumes and accessories on.

“We have had nearly 90 grantees in over eight years from across the country and also from Bangladesh, Egypt and Philippines. In these eight years, several projects that started with Gender Bender have become a global success. We consider all these things as happy changes for all of us in the city,” she reveals signing off.

Entry Free. December 9-11. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

