Srijit Mukherji, Jaya Ahsan, Arjunn Dutta, Subhrajit Mitra among the winners of Cinemar Samabartan 21-22

Cinemar Samabartan by West Bengal Journalists’ Association felicitated a host of Tolly stars at a gala event held recently. The annual convocation for the Bengali film fraternity handpicked around 20 talents in various categories from the 2021-22 Bengali releases.

Held at Priya Cinema, the award ceremony kick-started with Best Supporting Actor Male with veteran actor Paran Bandopadhyay bagging the title for his role in the film Barunbabur Bondhu. Actor Samiul Alam also received an award in the same category for the film Tangra Blues. The Best Supporting Actor Female went to three equally talented actors - Paoli Dam for Love Aaj Kal Porshu, Bidipta Chakraborty for Dracula Sir and Alokananda Roy Banerjee for Ekannoborty.

Moving on to the category of film direction, newcomer Arjunn Dutta lifted the Most Promising Director award for the Arpita Chatterjee, Adil Hussain and Anubhav Kanjilal starrer Abyakto – The Unsaid. In the same category, Arun Roy got the award for Hiralal and Subhrajit Mitra for Avijatrik.

The year 2021-22 saw impeccable acting skills on the big screen and recognising the same was the Most Promising Actor award. Kinjal Nanda, Ananya Sen and Ritabhari Chakraborty emerged winners in this category for their films Hiralal, Ekannoborty and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommati.

While the year saw many films make a mark and touch hearts, two films made it to the Most Popular Film category - Dwitya Purush and Tonic.

Progressing towards one of the most anticipated awards - Most Popular Actor, the category saw two heartthrobs lift the trophy - Anirban Bhattacharya for Dwityo Purush and Dev for Tonic. From the popular award category, the convocation moved to the category where we saw seasoned actors playing antagonists and earning praise. The award for the Best Actor in the Negative Role was bagged by Abir Chatterjee for his spectacular performance in Asur, Tota Roy Chowdhury for Mukhosh and Anirban Chakrabarti for his convincing role in F.I.R.

Actors who lifted our spirits in 2021 needed recognition and Manasi Sinha became the sole winner in the category of Best Actor in a Comic Role. Her rib-tickling character in Brahma Janen Gopon Kommati deserved recognition.

Coming to the Best Screenplay category, there were three winners - Srijit Mukherji for Dwitya Purush, Saibal Mitra for Tokhon Kuwasha Chilo and Kamaleswar Mukherjee for Anusandhan. The jury announced two Best Cinematographers - Sirsha Ray for Shironam and Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik. The awards for the Best Editor went to Arghyakamal Mitra for Barunbabur Bondhu and Sujay Dutta Ray for Binisutoy.

Taking home the award for Best Film was Barunbabur Bondhu and Binisutoy and their directors Anik Dutta and Atanu Ghosh also went home with the Best Director award.

It seemed like the jury had a hard time selecting the best actor as not one but four actors took the award in the Best Actor Male category. Quite deservingly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay took the award for Dwitya Purush, Saswata Chatterjee for Chobiyal, Ritwik Chakraborty for Binisutoy and Paran Bandopadhyay for Tonic. In the female category of Best Actor, the ravishing Jaya Ahsan took it for Binisutoy and Aparajita Auddy for Chini.

Moving beyond films, songsters were also recognised for their contributions. Five crooners went home with the Best Playback Singer award. Among the male singers, Ishan Mitra got the award for the song Raat Pahale from Dracula Sir, Anindya Chatterjee for Tomar e to Kachhe from Prem Tame and Sovan Ganguly for Raasher Gaan from the film Golondaaj. Among the female singers, Shreya Ghoshal was awarded for her romantic number Kache Thako (Prem Tame) and Sudarshana Bandopadhyay took the award for Kon Gopone, from the film Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti.

The Best Lyricist award was handed over to Anindya Chatterjee, Prasen and Nilanjan Chakraborty.

The most awaited, Lifetime Achievement Award was lifted by veteran actors Victor Banerjee and Dipankar Dey.

Anupam Roy and Nabarun Bose were adjudged Best Music Directors while composer Joy Sarkar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh were felicitated with the Best Background Score award.

Talents behind the camera were also rewarded. In the Best Art Direction category, Ananda Addhya took it for Asur and Shibaji Pal for Golandaaj. Best Sound Designing Award went to Anindita Roy and Adeep Singh Manki for Dwitya Purush and Tirthankar Majumdar for Avijatrik.

The Best Costume award went to Agnimitra Paul for Avijatrik and Abhishek Roy for Guldasta. For making the stars shine on the screen the Best Make-Up award went to Sk Azad Ahmed for Hiralal and Manjeet Tiwari for Asur.