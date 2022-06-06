The Indian Embassy in Ireland celebrates the tradition of Sari

The Indian sari has always been fascinating attire. And when it comes to celebrating India in any foreign country, the sari becomes the foremost symbol to represent our t country. To keep the spirit of this tradition alive, Indian women in Ireland draped saris in a special event to celebrate 100 years of Ireland’s independence. Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the women showcased a saga of saris at an event at the Indian House in Dublin. Led by all women from India, the event showcased saris from all the regions of India to show the theme of 'unity in the diversity' of Indian culture.

There were saris from 15 different Indian states including Nauvari from Maharashtra, Korial from West Bengal, Bomkai from Odisha, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, and Leheriya from Rajasthan. The event also saw a few cultural performances including a Kathak dance recital by Satakshi Kaushik. Dressed in colourful saris , the Indian ladies in Ireland beautifully showcased the culture and tradition of India.

“We have been trying our best to keep the spirit of India alive in Ireland. The sari is a representation of our culture, people from all over the world are inquisitive about our drape so what could be the better way to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and promote our rich culture and heritage,” says Supriya Singh, the founder of Indian Ladies in Ireland group.

Indian Embassy in Ireland has been actively working on building strong bonds between India and Ireland through various cultural programs.