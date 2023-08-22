Try these four game-changing photography trends

Today, the art of photography in India transcends beyond professional photographers and has reached common people. Both GenZ and millennials use cameras with cutting-edge technology, to fuel their passion for framing memories. If you’re someone who loves to photograph, you can’t miss these trends to ensure your pictures are timeless yet trendy:

AI-Driven capture and enhancement

The fusion of AI with Street photography is revolutionising the photography culture by offering effortless background removal and natural retouching. Especially for on-the-go travel content creators and vloggers with limited editing time, AI is the saviour.

Return of Cinematography

In filmmaking, videographers are reviving cinematic aesthetics with crystal-clear formats like 4K and 8K. This resolution along with HDR (High Dynamic Range), elevates visuals adding intense colors and remarkable contrast. This resolution along with a high frame rate, elevates visuals by bringing that intricate detail to life and adding smooth cinematic slow motion.

Cherish Moments by capturing decisive photos

While it's all about photos, when it comes to pre-release capture, its real magic lies in capturing those critical moments that define a scene. A captured image, lets you to re-live the moment, time and time, providing a sneak peek into the scene’s vibe.

Perfecting Portraits with Skin Softening

If you're all about those smooth and flawless portraits, then guess what? Skin-softening feature has got your back with the magic touch giving perfect tones to the pictures designed especially for photographers who do fancy model shoots to make their pics pop and look elegant. Skin Softening feature greatly reduces turnaround time, therefore, enabling photographers/content creators to immediately post to their social media without spending too much time on post-production.

With the technical trends, the Imaging industry is also witnessing yet another interesting shift. Gen Z, especially women are pursuing photography as a profession and form of artistic expression. This trend has emerged with increased access to portrait photography, Street Photography, equipment, workshops, and educational resources. Their influence spans Metaverse, NFTs, and unique palettes, injecting freshness into the industry. They redefine photography with their distinct twist and creative vision. As technology advanced rapidly in the photography arena, the future potential seems massive. This year promises excitement and dynamism for photographers and the field of photography.