Celebrate the Divine Essence of Durga Puja at Bari Kothi

This festive escape the hustle and bustle of the city and experience the rustic essence of “Mahamaya 2023”, the traditional Durga Puja at Bari Kothi, Azimganj, Murshidabad. With a theme of “Shakti Rupen Samsthitaa” which translates to “The Devi who resides in Power", Mahamaya will honour the divine feminine energy that womanhood personifies. The theme is also an ode to the women artisans.

Apart from taking part in the Durga Puja rituals, visitors can also avail of daily packages, including lunch or snacks and a guided tour of the property. If you are short of time, then The Royal Sheherwali Hi Tea experience includes a tour of the heritage boutique hotel, a holistic Puja experience, and tea and snacks. Visitors are required to check in by 3 pm and check out by 5 pm. Those wanting to spend the day at the wonderful Bari Kothi must avail of The Royal Sheherwali Lunch experience which includes the tour, a five-course lunch with Bhog, The Durga Puja rituals, and tea and snacks. Guests are expected to reach by 11:20 am and check out by 4:30 pm.

So plan a getaway amidst the Puja chaos and immerse yourself in the glory of Bengal's biggest festival through the lens of rural Bengal creating timeless memories at Bari Kothi.

The Royal Sheherwali Package: Rs 2499+ per person

The Royal Sheherwali Lunch Package: Rs 3499+ per person

Reservations: 9051200800