Dr Alekhya Punjala appointed chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy

In a world where cultural identities are constantly evolving, Dr Alekhya Punjala stands as a guardian of tradition and a harbinger of artistic excellence. From being a student at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University to becoming its first woman registrar, Kuchipudi dance exponent Dr Alekhya Punjala is now the new chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy. Her journey serves as an inspiration to dancers and art enthusiasts, reminding us of the timeless beauty and profound significance of Indian classical dance.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your initial reaction when you heard that you are the next chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy.

I was happy, definitely, because I’ve always been wanting to do something for the art and the artist. I’ve been in this field for the last several decades, and I know the scene, I know the artists, I understand what is needed. So, I thought once you are in a position, then you are better equipped to do something, right? I feel I’m really looking forward to doing something really positive for the field so that it’s not just temporary but something which can be put on the track for a longer period of time.

It has been a couple of weeks since you took up the responsibility. How has your experience been?

Right now it’s very heartwarming because people from across the fields are coming to see me and meet me and they’re expressing their happiness. I really don’t want to disappoint them in any way. There’s so much to be done. An artist can survive individually by himself or herself for some time but then after that, you need support systems to survive to really go forward with that same kind of energy and passion that you had several years ago and not think about survival. I look forward to putting Telangana on the cultural map of India.

Do you have a plan of action in mind for that?

We all know art needs preservation, propagation, and documentation. Several art forms are on the brink of dying down and they need to be supported. I want to join hands with the endowments and tourism departments because I feel culture, art, and endowments and tourism can really work hand in hand and take this forward. If I join hands with endowments, the temples, as they used to support artists earlier, can do it again by giving them a platform. Also, with tourism, we can build something on the lines of Konark Dance Festival or Khajuraho Dance Festival, as these festivals are an important affair on the calendar and tourists will come to attend it year after year.

What are your thoughts on the impact of social media on art and culture?

Obviously, social media plays a crucial role. It helps us to reach more people and share our talent. The inputs we get from them only help us to do better.

You have been in this field over decades. How has your journey been?

It’s been wonderful, but it has not been so easy. But today I feel very happy, gratified, and satisfied that I did make the right choice. When I started, I was only interested in dancing and being the best. As I progressed on that path, I became more serious and took it as my career. I started off with Odissi and Kathak, but somehow I was enamoured with Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

You have performed all over India and abroad. Which venue is your favourite as a performer?

Home ground is always favourite as you know at least more than half of the audience understand what you’re doing. But when you go abroad, they see you as a representative of a country, so you’re representing the country, their rich culture, and heritage, so there’s a greater responsibility. One of the ambassadors, when I was performing in Syria, had said, “I’m just an ambassador, but you’re a cultural ambassador because you’re representing the rich heritage of your country.” Even in countries where they do not understand the language, it was very gratifying, as they understood what you were doing due to emotions.

How has dance helped you as a person to grow in your day-to-day life?

Today what I am is because of my dance. It is because of the choice that I made of wanting to be a dancer when it was probably unthinkable to take it up as a career. When I chose that, there was a big uproar in the family. Today I feel yes, I did take the right decision because it has made me feel complete. I’m more empathetic and I look beyond myself. I am able to relate to people and I feel that I have a lot to give.

Tell us about your most cherished memories.

A dancer’s life starts off with your Arangetram or Rangapravesham, where you are preparing yourself for that moment where you are going to perform and there is nobody around you. You have to remember and perform without any help. Once that’s done, it gives you the confidence. But when you perform at prestigious platforms like Konark Dance Festival or Khajuraho Dance Festival, it’s like you have arrived! Again, receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar award at the national level was another cherished memory.

How do you think dance has evolved over the years?

Like any art form, dance too kept changing with time and it’s necessary because it adds a kind of freshness of approach and perspective. So much technology has come into place to be used in the performance.

You have dedicated your life to dance. So, apart from dance, what other interests do you have?

I love nature and I love to sit by myself. It’s a kind of meditation for me. Sitting by yourself and being lost in nature, I find that very rejuvenating and energising. I love to spend time with my family. If I’m not doing anything, I’m happy being at home and I love reading something that pertains to dance.

When do we see you again on stage?

Yes, I am working on two new productions of which one I think I will be able to showcase in September.