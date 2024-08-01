When Mohini meets Cleopatra

A dance school, that was founded to promote Mohiniyattam in the US, has today transformed into a pioneering theatre production company both locally and internationally. Founded in 2013 by Smitha Krishnan, a native of Ernakulam who’s now settled in the US, the dance school ‘Mohini’ has two dance ballet productions under its belt — Ghanashyam and Nirvana.
“Our hallmark lies in creating original, high-quality Indian classical dance ballets,” says Smitha. “Our past productions like Ghanashyam and Nirvana, a Greek Mythology-inspired ballet, have received accolades. We even got opportunities to perform at various platforms such as the Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram, the 52nd Northwest Folklife Festival and the Seattle Theater Group’s 25th ‘Dance This’ event.”
Smitha primarily focuses on women-centric themes when it comes to her productions. “The traditional pieces in a Mohiniyattam repertoire are based on Hindu mythology. So, I explored themes that are more out-of-the-box with Nirvana and our upcoming production, Woman with No Wings,” she explains.
Talking about the dance school’s first dance ballet, Ghanashyam, Smitha says, “It was choreographed entirely in Mohiniyattam and the theme was more traditional depicting the life of Lord Krishna from birth to the Gita Upadesham.
Mohini’s second dance ballet, Nirvana, was based on Greek Mythology, shedding a unique perspective on the mythical character, Medusa, the snake-haired Gorgon. In this powerful retelling, the infamous monster is instrumental in leading the eternal Goddess of Wisdom and War, Athena, on a path of self-realisation, echoing the truth that beauty is a reflection of our inner purity.”
Elaborating about their latest production Woman With No Wings, Smitha says, “It is a powerful narrative that resonates with today’s societal challenges. Sadly, mental health issues continue to be a stigma and a topic that is difficult for many to broach, particularly the South Asian Community."
By using the story of history’s most iconic queen, Cleopatra VII Philopatro as the backdrop, Mohini explores the timeless journey of a woman who transformed her destiny against all odds.
“In this multi-lingual, historical fictional interpretation, dance and drama become a medium for communities to bring our shadows to light through creativity, entertainment and empathy,” says Smitha.
The production will pair English drama with Indian Classical dance and songs in five languages.
“It uses several Indian Classical dance forms such as mohiniyattam, kathakali, bharatanatyam, kuchupudi, odissi and modern contemporary dance and will be performed by a seasoned team of over 40 performers,” explains Smitha.
For all these productions, Smitha has worked with Sunil Kumar C R director of ILLAM to develop the original music for the ballet in Kerala by engaging several local artists.
Since Smitha’s primary training has been in Mohiniyattam, this has been the base for all Mohini ballets. However, based on the theme and music, she incorporates other styles as needed to stay true to the overall concept.
According to her, the goal this year is to continue elevating Indian classical arts and amplify a powerful social message that will resonate with today’s societal challenges. However, she adds, “Mohini Dance School was founded not only to increase awareness about Indian classical art forms but also to provide visibility and financial stability to artists in Kerala.”
She started collaborating with artists from Kerala as a means to help them support their families at a time when many had no choice but to abandon their craft and seek other employment opportunities.
“This was done in partnership with the ILLAM organisation during the pandemic. Since then, Mohini has launched the ‘Mohini Cares’ initiative to continue supporting struggling artists in Kerala,” she adds.