An artistic way ahead

During our teenage years, we transition into the adults we want to be, but we often doubt our thoughts, appearances, and everything in between. Sriram V, founder of NalandaWay Foundation, was no different. “I was terrible at school and it came from a low self-esteem and the fear of subjects, of getting on stage, of talking about who you are, of being picked by your teachers, and being bullied by some of your peers,” he says.

Due to the lack of resources to share the mental turmoil he was going through, Sriram took some drastic steps. It went on until he was in class 11 when one of his teachers said, “It is okay to not mug and learn concepts through debating. It is okay to learn differently”. He did not want other kids to go through similar difficulties.

To help them, he quit his IT job and formed NalandaWay Foundation. “In 2003, I went on a journey, from the birth to Mahanirvana of Buddha. Nalanda was one of the sites. It was a centre of learning that believed in a system with no syllabus or curriculum. The students decide what they want to learn and the mentors guide them. Using the Nalanda’s way of learning, NalandaWay was formed,” he says.

This organisation, founded in 2005, uses arts and art-based activities for children to address their mental health issues. Working on the principle of trust is a culture Sriram has built through the years. They have a team of 160 members and offices in Chennai, Delhi, Punjab and Thiruvananthapuram.

How did NalandaWay come into existence?

In January 2005, an oily-haired and well-dressed boy walked into my office carrying a backpack. He asked, ‘Do you want to buy agarbatti’? There was something curious about him. My friends and I asked him who he was, and where he came from. He said he was coming from Korukkupettai. His father was no more and his mother and sister made these agarbattis and soaps. He goes to school in the day and to different parts of the city to sell the products in the evenings. It was mesmerising because he wasn’t begging. That quality moved me.

If given mentorship and information, these kids would do better in life. What if the mentor was from another community, religion, or caste? Hence, the mentor will know the problem better and will improve the kids’ future capabilities. So, the next day, I quit my job and went on the ground to help the children.

Detail your initial days.

The idea was for a volunteer mentoring programme, allowing corporate volunteers to work with children. We (seven volunteers) started from Ayodhyakuppam. For someone like me, with no formal education in social work, approaching people was difficult. But one experience led to another. We honestly shared with them what we wanted to do, and they (residents) trusted us at an intuitive level.

While we continued with the programme, we noticed that the boys were not going to school. When asked, their answers revolved around lack of interest, abusive teacher, not liking class, and/or not understanding anything. So we asked them which standard they were in and which subject they did not like, and they said it was History.

One of the volunteers was a theatre director. We decided to convert History chapters into a play by getting the kids to write the dialogues and make it into a play. After staging, we asked the students the same questions their teachers would ask them. The response was fantastic because the kids could relate to and understand the question.

That changed my perspective on how we need to take our journey further. We can use arts in the classroom, children will love what they are learning, and be able to express their fears through the arts. That was a critical turning point for NalandaWay because starting then, our intervention method became specific and focused.

Between 2005 and 2009, our work was primarily workshops. We partnered with NGOs to work with a community for 10 days, to create a production. Then I realised that we were just being temporary. How do the work and its output change their lives? So, we stopped all our ongoing projects across the country and came to Chennai, to work with community schools long term.