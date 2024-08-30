World-class ice show ‘Scheherazade’ featuring Olympic champion Tatiana Navka to premiere in India
India will experience a spectacular fusion of ice skating, theatre, and Arabian folklore with the debut of the acclaimed Scheherazade – Ice Show, starring Olympic Gold Medalist Tatiana Navka. Inspired by the legendary stories of One Thousand and One Nights, this extraordinary production blends music, dance, animation, and advanced video mapping technology to captivate audiences. Organised by Navka Show Company, known for its innovative ice shows, this remarkable event will take place at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, with a limited run of five performances from October 18 to 20, 2024.
Scheherazade brings enchanting tales of love and adventure to life through the performances of world-renowned figure skaters, including Olympic, World, and European champions. The international cast features Tatiana Navka as Sais, Victoria Sinitsina as Scheherazade, Nikita Katsalapov as Shahryar, Povilas Vanagas as King Mirgali, Ivan Righini as Aladdin, and Egor Murashov as Jinn. Each performance promises breathtaking figure skating that will transport audiences to a magical realm where ice dancing becomes a theatrical marvel.
Tatiana Navka, an Olympic champion, two-time World champion, three-time Grand Prix Final champion, and three-time European champion, is also the producer, director, and choreographer behind this visually stunning production. She expressed her enthusiasm about bringing the show to India, stating, “Scheherazade is more than just a show; it’s an immersive journey into a world of wonder. We are excited to share this magical experience with Indian audiences, who will witness our cast of champions bring these timeless tales to life on ice.”
This grand-scale ice show represents the first of its kind in India. The intricate choreography, dramatic lighting, spectacular costumes, and immersive storytelling create an unforgettable experience. Audiences will be enchanted by the mesmerizing performances and the artistry of world-class skaters as they glide, spin, and leap across the ice.
Show Schedule (subject to change):
October 18, 2024 (Friday): 7 pm
October 19, 2024 (Saturday): 2 pm & 7 pm
October 20, 2024 (Sunday): 12 noon & 4 pm