World-class ice show ‘Scheherazade’ featuring Olympic champion Tatiana Navka to premiere in India

India will experience a spectacular fusion of ice skating, theatre, and Arabian folklore with the debut of the acclaimed Scheherazade – Ice Show, starring Olympic Gold Medalist Tatiana Navka. Inspired by the legendary stories of One Thousand and One Nights, this extraordinary production blends music, dance, animation, and advanced video mapping technology to captivate audiences. Organised by Navka Show Company, known for its innovative ice shows, this remarkable event will take place at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, with a limited run of five performances from October 18 to 20, 2024.

Scheherazade brings enchanting tales of love and adventure to life through the performances of world-renowned figure skaters, including Olympic, World, and European champions. The international cast features Tatiana Navka as Sais, Victoria Sinitsina as Scheherazade, Nikita Katsalapov as Shahryar, Povilas Vanagas as King Mirgali, Ivan Righini as Aladdin, and Egor Murashov as Jinn. Each performance promises breathtaking figure skating that will transport audiences to a magical realm where ice dancing becomes a theatrical marvel.