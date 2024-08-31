This play in Chennai explores society's reaction to violence against women

In light of the escalating violence against women across the country, it is crucial to spotlight this grave issue through every possible medium. Addressing this, Red Nose Theatre is set to present a powerful new play, Golden Kunju s/o Minor Kunju, that delves into the harrowing journey of a rape victim as she seeks justice at a police station.

The play’s writer, Kavin DM, shares insight into the inspiration and message behind this production. “We noticed a growing tendency towards mob mentality in society, and how this collective mindset shapes and distorts

perceptions, often reinforcing harmful stereotypes,” Kavin explains. “These are subtle elements woven into the fabric of the play because we were mindful not to overtly offend anyone. However, the underlying themes are potent and thought-provoking.”

Director Barath further elaborates, saying, “This is a story that gives voice to a woman trapped by the traditions of society. It’s about her struggle, her speech, and how she’s confined by societal norms.”

Those who are familiar with the 2003 Tamil movie Kadhal Sadugudu know the reference to the Minor Kunju’s character who is a rape perpetrator in the film. Kavin has represented Golden Kunju as the son of the movie character.

The urgency to stage this play now, according to Kavin, stems from the alarming increase in reports of violence against women. “I wrote this story about a year ago, but with the current scenario, where we are bombarded with news of rape cases, it felt imperative to bring this narrative to the stage. The play addresses the ongoing perpetuation of outdated stereotypes about women, some of which have persisted for generations,” Kavin adds.

The play is not told from the perspective of the victim herself, but rather from the viewpoint of those around her — how others perceive and react to the victim’s trauma. “We wanted to explore the reactions of society when a girl is raped,” Barath explains.

Golden Kunju s/o Minor Kunju aims to offer a unique perspective on the societal reactions to such heinous acts and the challenges victims face in their pursuit of justice.

Tickets at INR 300. September 1. 5 pm & 7.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.

