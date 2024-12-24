Devis can ignite millions through dedication: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, chief guest on Monday at the 30th edition of Devi Awards, hoped “the winners will go forward with their creative work and will continue to inspire younger women”.

He said the awards recognise and honour exceptional women who display dynamism and innovation in their chosen fields across various sectors.

The New Indian Express Group has so far organised 29 events of Devi Awards and has honoured 310 winners, who, Khan said, “continue to inspire, influence and ignite millions through their dedication”. The awards “celebrate not merely these extraordinary women, but it celebrates their dynamism, innovation and resilience”.