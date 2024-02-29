Art-Unfettered brings performances by five renowned artistes

Amith Kannan (Mohiniyattam)

The work that I do now is principally revolving around the concept of ‘conversation’. I am exploring a dialogue between a couple. The characters are a woman and a man. As we know, relationships are culturally structured. It shows the cultural status of different genders. There are plenty of narrations about the conflicts of codified relationships proposed by modernity in Malayalam. Through the analysis of such narrations, we could make some inferences about the system of patriarchy and caste.

The literature of my work is highly influenced by Kuratiyattam songs and Kurathi thottam. As a problematic figure in South Indian dance, it is tough to revisit the character, Kurathi. My focus is on the politics of relationships and how the social structure influences the moral code.