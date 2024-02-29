Art-Unfettered brings performances by five renowned artistes

With a vision to critically observe and re-look the conventional methods of practicing, making and consuming art, and to empower artistic exploration, Sumanasa Foundation had initiated Grants Project 2024. Marking the completion of the first edition of this project, supporting some of the country’s most phenomenal artistes and their works, it is now presenting Art-Unfettered that will see five artistes — Radhika Joshi (Hindustani vocal), Manjeet Sarkar (stand-up comedy), Amith Kannan (Mohiniyattam), Shalu Ma (mixed-media/film) and Thilagavathi Palani (Kattaikkuttu), bring a unique and powerful voice sharing their perspectives on art and society through their works. Indulge managed to speak to some of these artistes to know more about what they will be performing at Art-Unfettered.
Amith Kannan (Mohiniyattam)
The work that I do now is principally revolving around the concept of ‘conversation’. I am exploring a dialogue between a couple. The characters are a woman and a man. As we know, relationships are culturally structured. It shows the cultural status of different genders. There are plenty of narrations about the conflicts of codified relationships proposed by modernity in Malayalam. Through the analysis of such narrations, we could make some inferences about the system of patriarchy and caste.
The literature of my work is highly influenced by Kuratiyattam songs and Kurathi thottam. As a problematic figure in South Indian dance, it is tough to revisit the character, Kurathi. My focus is on the politics of relationships and how the social structure influences the moral code.
Manjeet Sarkar (stand-up comedy)
The audience in Chennai can expect a documentary film screen. I am not performing, but screening by debut film Untouchable: Laughing Out Caste. The film captures my comedic journey and perspective on rural and urban life, caste, and class. It features the voices of comedians, my family, and my own sets from tours.
My genre of comedy is anecdotal. I do this by telling my own story since I don’t have any other stories to tell. The media tries to find a sensational or activist angle to this, but I’m really just telling my own story and making it funny. What makes it interesting is that there are no stories like mine out there in the comedy scene. Watch the film to find out more!
Radhika Joshi (Hindustani vocal)
I am going to be presenting a few self composed compositions. I have been trying to explore new lyrical content in Hindustani music. Traditionally, it is believed that in Hindustani music, the focus is on the notes. So, the mood or emotional content is actually derived from the way a note is rendered, not necessarily through the way the words or the choice of the words are sung. Through my study over the past several years, I noticed that there is no attempt at bringing in references to contemporary issues within the realm of Hindustani classical music. That is something which I wanted to bring in because I feel that is one way to help younger audiences connect with the music. My compositions are based on different issues. One is on the theme of adoption; another is on dislocation or displacement (refugees). There’s another composition on border issues, and one on gender identity. In fact, for my piece on gender issues, Amith (Kannan) will be performing with me.
Free entry.
March 2, 6 pm & March 3, 5 pm.
At M S Subbulakshmi Auditorium,
Asian College of
Journalism, Taramani.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain