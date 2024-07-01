Nakul Abhyankar — the darling of the masses in Karnataka today — talks about everything from his rise to fame, his struggles and so much more

Now even though you are Marathi by ethnicity and you speak Kannada, but your Tamil is also great and your Telugu is pretty authentic. So, as a singer, what are the kind of efforts you take to sound as authentic as a native speaker of that language?

We set the yardstick very high for ourselves when we walk into the vocal booth itself. First of all, we don’t enter the vocal booth without getting the words right. There will always be lyricists and the director to guide us. That said, languages like Telugu or Kannada are very straightforward. But with Tamil it’s very tricky because you have a colloquial way of saying every word. Malayalam however is the final frontier, but I have learned to sing it too.

At one point of time we had people saying that you have to have a classical training to sing, but today, people are okay with a singer as long as they can hold a tune. Personally, do you think an education in music is essential for one to be a singer?

The definition of producing music or composing music has evolved and changed quite a bit now. These days you should be super versatile rather than just stick to classical music. Music is not something that you can actually learn. Music is second nature to human beings. Like language. You don’t have to learn your mother tongue. You just become an expert in it as you grow up. You don’t even remember how you have learned your mother tongue. Music is my mother tongue. It just came naturally to me and now I just journey along with it, learning and experimenting, every single day.