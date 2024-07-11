This storytelling performance on Hanuman by Vinay Varanasi hopes to make the timeless tale of the hero appealing to all age groups...

Hanuman is often looked at as half-human or super-human, so will you be helping audiences discover his inherent humanity?

When you look at Hanuman on one hand there is the display of his strength, of his valour and of his super-humaneness — if one can call it that. But there is the beautiful quality of his humility. There are also his beautiful qualities of surrender, of devotion, of appropriateness of speech, of knowing how much to speak when and where; and those characters make him extremely human. I do hope to help the audience recognise that. The fact that when he jumps across the ocean, reaches Lanka and he searches through the entire city and is not able to find Sita easily — he goes through a wave of strong emotions. He experiences dejection. He even contemplates suicide. Those aspects of how he navigates through those tough moments within his mind, those moments are powerful! Those are what make him extremely human and those are what make him extremely connectable to for every single spiritual seeker. I think that’s what we’re trying to focus on also — bringing out the beauty of his authenticity — of his raw beautiful emotions.