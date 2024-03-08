International Women’s Day Special: Meet the powerful women of anime who are shaping pop culture trends

India is experiencing a growing fascination and admiration for anime characters, particularly women characters, marking a departure from the days dominated by fictional figures like Wonder Woman and Catwoman. In this evolving cultural landscape, it's incredible to see iconic figures such as Lady Tsunade from Naruto and Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon capture the hearts of fans with their unwavering strength and resilience. Through meticulous cosplay, like we recently witnessed at Comic Con across many cities in India, dedicated enthusiasts not only pay homage to these characters but also embody the qualities of courage and empowerment they represent. On International Women's Day, we list out standout characters that we have seen women cosplaying at Comic Con India.

Mitsuri Kanroji (Demon Slayer): Mitsuri Kanroji charms with her cheerful demeanour and exceptional swordsmanship, adding depth to the Demon Slayer Corps.